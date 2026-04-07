Minnesota State Fair 2026: Brad Paisley set for Sept. 3 grandstand show

The Brief Brad Paisley will play the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Thursday, Sept. 3. Tickets go on sale April 10 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $52 to $114. Paisley’s show is the latest addition to the 2026 grandstand lineup, which includes acts like Rod Stewart and TLC.



Country music star Brad Paisley is making a long-awaited return to the Minnesota State Fair grandstand this September.

Paisley returns to the State Fair grandstand

What we know:

Paisley, known for hits like "She’s Everything" and "Mud on the Tires," will perform at the fair on Thursday, Sept. 3.

He last played the grandstand in 2008, when Taylor Swift was one of his openers.

This year, Avery Anna, a rising newcomer in the country genre, will open for Paisley.

Tickets for the show go on sale April 10 at 10:00 a.m. Prices are $82-$99 for the general admission pit, $52-$87 for reserved seats and $100-$114 for the party deck area.

Dig deeper:

Paisley, 53, last performed in the Twin Cities in 2024 at the Armory after releasing his album "Song Still Sings."

He previously played the grandstand in 2007 and 2008, and since then has mostly played arena shows throughout the U.S.

Paisley’s career highlights include being the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles in 2008.

Last year, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

2026 grandstand concert lineup

Why you should care:

Paisley’s show is the seventh concert announced for the 2026 grandstand series.

Here’s the full lineup so far:

Thursday, Aug. 27: Bonnie Raitt

Friday, Aug. 28: "Weird Al" Yankovic

Sunday, Aug. 30: Sierra Ferrell

Monday, Aug. 31: Tommy James & the Shondells with Herman’s Hermits

Tuesday, Sept. 1: Rod Stewart with Richard Marx

Thursday, Sept. 3: Brad Paisley with Avery Anna

Saturday, Sept. 5: TLC, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue