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Minnesota Senate poised to vote on bill protecting kids on social media

By
Published  May 13, 2026 4:30pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A bill to protect kids on social media from predators and addictive functions is set for a Minnesota Senate vote later this week.
    • The House passed the bill on Tuesday.
    • Social media apps guess their user's age, and target them for ads and data.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A bill designed to protect young social media users from predators and addictive functions is now almost guaranteed to become law in Minnesota.

Protecting kids on social media

The backstory:

Wednesday, the Minnesota Senate cleared a path for the bill to come up for a vote even though it was introduced past deadlines. The House passed the bill Tuesday to force social media companies to exclude children under the age of 15.

And for older teens, it would limit some functions designed to keep people on the apps for longer.

Apps tracking users

Why you should care:

Most social media apps already guess how old their users are to target them for ads and data collection.

The companies would have to block people they think are 14 or younger. Parents can still approve accounts for those kids, but the scrolling limits would still apply.

What's next:

The Senate vote will now happen later this week.

PoliticsTechnologyCrime and Public Safety