Minnesota resident killed by lightning strike in Peru

The Brief A 36-year-old St. Louis Park resident was fatally hit by lightning while mountain biking on a Thanksgiving trip in Peru. Famliy identified the man as Yuri Botelho. A GoFundMe has been established to help the family, and get his body back to Minnesota.



Authorities say a 36-year-old St. Louis Park resident was killed after getting hit by lightning while on a Thanksgiving trip in Peru.

Yuri Botelho killed by lightning strike

What we know:

Family and friends of Yuri Botelho say he was mountain biking during an annual Thanksgiving trip to Peru when he was fatally struck by lightning.

Botelho had briefly worked with the City of St. Louis Park, who released the following statement to FOX 9:

"We at the City of St. Louis Park are aware of the very tragic news about Yuri Botelho. This is a tremendous loss for his family, his friends and for all of us as his colleagues. Yuri had only been with the city for a short time but was already a trusted and valued employee and friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Fundraiser to bring Yuri Botelho home

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been established to support his family as they work to bring Botelho’s body back to Minnesota, and navigate travel and medical expenses.

Here’s how you can help. They’ve already received more than $53,000.