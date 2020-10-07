Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis to quarantine again

article

Minnesota Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis is starting the quarantine process after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to his campaign spokeswoman.

Lewis came in contact with someone on Monday who has since tested positive, according to the statement.

"In accordance with CDC guidelines, Congressman Lewis has begun the quarantine process and will be getting tested again," read the statement. "Congressman Lewis is currently feeling fine and displaying no symptoms."

This latest close encounter with COVID-19 comes just days after Lewis flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump during his campaign visit to Minnesota. Trump has since tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released Monday from Lewis' campaign, Lewis isolated himself "out of an overabundance of caution" for four days. After testing negative for the virus on Monday, he announced plans to return to the campaign trail.

All campaign workers who have been in contact with Lewis since Monday are also going to isolate and get tested.