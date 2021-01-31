Minnesota reports 996 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 996 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Sunday.

The newly reported cases were out of 30,362 tests—a 3.2% positivity rate, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Minnesota’s seven-day moving average positivity rate is now 3.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for health officials.

There have now been 461,807 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Over 96% of those cases have recovered to the point where the patient no longer needs to be isolated.

Seven of the 13 deaths reported on Sunday were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, about 63 percent of Minnesota’s deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,200 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Advertisement

More than 500,000 vaccines have been administered so far.