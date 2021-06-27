Minnesota reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Sunday
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Sunday.
According to MDH, the state has now seen a total of 605,137 cases of COVID-19 and 7,582 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Of the four newly reported deaths, one person lived in a long-term care facility.
There are currently 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU and 80 in the hospital but not the ICU.
More than 3 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 2.8 million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.
