Minnesota reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Sunday.

According to MDH, the state has now seen a total of 605,137 cases of COVID-19 and 7,582 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the four newly reported deaths, one person lived in a long-term care facility.

There are currently 27 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU and 80 in the hospital but not the ICU.

More than 3 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 2.8 million Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.