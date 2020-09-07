Minnesota reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Monday

Monday, the state of Minnesota reported 638 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.

According to new data released by the Minnesota Department of Health, the 638 cases reported Monday bring the total to 81,225 since the pandemic began. More than 73,000 Minnesotans no longer require isolation from COVID-19.

Approximately 1.6 million COVID-19 tests have been reported to the state to date and 1,860 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.

Minnesotans in their 20s account for the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 10,000 of positive cases coming in the 20-24-year-old age group.

In a press conference on Thursday, Governor Tim Walz warned Minnesota could be nearing a tipping point in the pandemic. State health officials say the state is at a more precarious position heading into Labor Day weekend than it was heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

Last Monday, Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm pointed to personal and private get-togethers as one of the main culprits for the continued spread of the virus.

“There isn’t a different set of rules for personal or private gatherings,” Malcolm said.

According to state infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann, recent outbreaks have been traced back to personal gatherings, parties or weddings. She said COVID-19 spread in Minnesota is not coming from grocery stores, gas stations and retailers where mask usage is enforced.