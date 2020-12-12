Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 4,447 new COVID-19 cases, 67 more deaths

Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota reported 4,447 new COVID-19 cases and 67 additional deaths attributed to the virus Saturday. 

So far, the state has seen 375,398 cases and 4,359 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-seven of the newly reported deaths were residents in long-term living facilities. The deaths ranged from age 40-100. 

MDH also reported 50,366 completed tests in the last 24 hours—an 8.8% positivity rate.

The two inmates both died Thursday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. One was a 66-year-old man from the Faribault prison and the other was a 63-year-old man from the Moose Lake prison. These deaths marked the fourth COVID-19 death from the Faribault facility and the first from the Moose Lake facility.

There have now been eight COVID-related deaths in the state's prison system since the pandemic began. 