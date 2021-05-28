Minnesota reports 364 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Friday

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans over the age of 12, around 62%, have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from state health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday over 2.5 million Minnesotans 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated, nearly 54% of those who are eligible.

A total of 5.2 COVID-19 shots have been administered across Minnesota so far.

The state is now trying to incentivize people to get vaccinated by offering them freebies for getting their shot, including free fishing licenses and State Fair tickets. Some breweries and distilleries will give a free or discounted drink to people who can prove they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s COVID-19 infections, test positivity rate and hospitalizations have dropped significantly over the past few weeks.

MDH reported 364 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, out of 21,250 tests—a 1.7% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate is down to 4%. Anything over 5% is a concern for health officials as it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

Three of the five deaths reported on Friday were in long-term care facilities. All but one of the deaths were in Greater Minnesota. The ages of the people who died ranged from 60-84 years old.

Minnesota has seen 600,767 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. A total 7,408 Minnesotans have died from the disease to date.

There are currently 316 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 77 of whom are in the ICU.