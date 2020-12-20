Minnesota reports 2,705 new COVID-19 cases, 70 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 2,705 new cases of COVID-19 and 70 additional deaths Sunday.

There have now been 397,319 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state to date. The death toll has reached 4,850.

The newly reported cases were out of 65,102 completed tests—a 4.1% positivity rate. The percentage of positive tests provides an indication of the rate of community transmission of COVID-19. A positivity rate over 5% indicates a high rate of community transmission and that there are likely more people in the community with the virus that have not been tested, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Forty-five of the 70 newly reported deaths lived in long-term living facilities.