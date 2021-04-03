Minnesota reports 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths Saturday

Minnesota state health officials reported 2,075 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths Saturday.

Minnesota has now seen 526,267 COVID-19 cases and 6,875 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Of the newly reported deaths, four were residents in long-term care facilities.

The 2,075 newly reported cases were out of 35,558 tests—a 5.8% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate, a lagging indicator, has increased to about 5.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Meanwhile, over 1.7 million Minnesotans now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and over 1.1 million are fully vaccinated.

Over 82% of Minnesota seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine. Anyone 16 years old and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota.

However, COVID-19 variants appear to be driving the increase in COVID-19 infections in Minnesota. State medical director Ruth Lynfield said Thursday 54-66% of the state’s positive cases over a six-day period in late March were B117 variant cases.

Hospitalizations are also continuing to increase week-over-week.

