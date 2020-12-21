Minnesota reports 1,998 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,998 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 additional deaths Monday. It is the first time since late October that Minnesota has reported fewer than 2,000 cases in a single day.

The 1,998 newly reported cases were out of 33,391 completed tests—a positivity rate of approximately 6%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The 7-day moving average rate of positive tests is now 6.7%, down from 8.6% a week ago.

MDH has reported an average of 2,515 COVID-19 cases per day over the last week.

Minnesota has now seen 399,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Approximately 93.5% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where the infected person no longer needs to be isolated.

Twelve of the 22 newly reported deaths from COVID-19 were in the Twin Cities metro. Ten of them were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The deaths included one Ramsey County resident in their early 40s, one Anoka County resident in their late 50s and one Pine County resident in their early 60s.

The rest of the deaths were among people 70 or older.

Advertisement

To date, 4,872 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline in Minnesota. There are currently 1,040 people hospitalized for COVID-19, 237 of whom are in the ICU, according to the latest MDH data. This time last week, there were 1,283 people hospitalized for the coronavirus, 319 of whom were in the ICU.