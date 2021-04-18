Minnesota reports 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths Sunday.

According to MDH, the state has now seen 556,381 COVID-19 cases and 7,020 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths, six people were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, around 50% of Minnesota adults now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38% have completed the vaccine series, the latest state health department data shows. As of Sunday, 2,274,426 Minnesotans have had at least one dose, while 1,600,887 have had both doses.

There are currently 671 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 165 of whom are in the ICU.