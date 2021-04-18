Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Sunday

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths Sunday.

According to MDH, the state has now seen 556,381 COVID-19 cases and 7,020 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the newly reported deaths, six people were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, around 50% of Minnesota adults now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 38% have completed the vaccine series, the latest state health department data shows. As of Sunday, 2,274,426 Minnesotans have had at least one dose, while 1,600,887 have had both doses.

Walz in ‘hold pattern’ on restrictions as Minnesota heads toward third COVID-19 surge

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he is not planning to impose new restrictions as the state heads into a third surge of COVID-19 infections.

There are currently 671 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 165 of whom are in the ICU.  