Minnesota reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and zero more deaths Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state's daily case number continues to decline as vaccination efforts continue. So far, more than 2.6 million residents are fully vaccinated.

Due to the holiday weekend, officials said Wednesday's numbers include data from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday at 4 a.m.

The state has now seen 601,645 COVID-19 cases and 7,427 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the City of Minneapolis announced Tuesday it is lifting its mask mandate, and St. Paul is expected to follow suit.