Minnesota reports 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday. 

Minnesota has now seen 580,340 COVID-19 cases and 7,163 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began. 

The 1,105 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 20,527 tests, a 5.4% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues to drop, now down to 6.2% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April.

Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission. 

One of the three deaths reported on Monday was a person in their 30s. 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decrease week over week. There are currently 576 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, compared to 618 at this time last week. Of the 576 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 155 are in the ICU. 

Doctors: You should still get vaccinated even if you already beat COVID-19 once

Minnesota health leaders are urging everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine -- even if you have already beat the virus once.

Meanwhile, 58.6% of eligible Minnesotans have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 45% are fully vaccinated. 

Over 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota to date. 