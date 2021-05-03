Minnesota reports 1,105 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,105 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday.

Minnesota has now seen 580,340 COVID-19 cases and 7,163 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began.

The 1,105 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 20,527 tests, a 5.4% positivity rate. Minnesota’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues to drop, now down to 6.2% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April.

Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

One of the three deaths reported on Monday was a person in their 30s.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decrease week over week. There are currently 576 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, compared to 618 at this time last week. Of the 576 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 155 are in the ICU.

Meanwhile, 58.6% of eligible Minnesotans have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 45% are fully vaccinated.

Over 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota to date.