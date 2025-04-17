Several buildings caught fire at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

The Brief A fire broke out at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds Thursday evening. Several buildings were on fire, which was difficult to contain due to lack of water in the area. Authorities say 12 departments responded to the fire.



Multiple buildings caught fire on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds Thursday evening.

Renaissance Festival fire

What we know:

Shakopee city officials say that several buildings were engulfed in flames on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.

The fire started around 6 p.m., and due to a lack of water in the area, it was difficult to contain, officials say. By 8 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished.

About 12 fire departments responded to the fire.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say if there were any injuries due to the fire.

The number of buildings impacted is currently unknown, as is the cause of the fire.