Several buildings caught fire at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

By
Published  April 17, 2025 10:24pm CDT
Fire
Crews battle fire at Renaissance Festival grounds

Crews battled a fire on the grounds of the Renaissance Festival in Shakopee Thursday night after thunderstorms went through the area. FOX 9 is working to gather more details about how the fire started.

    • A fire broke out at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds Thursday evening.
    • Several buildings were on fire, which was difficult to contain due to lack of water in the area.
    • Authorities say 12 departments responded to the fire.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple buildings caught fire on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds Thursday evening. 

Renaissance Festival fire 

What we know:

Shakopee city officials say that several buildings were engulfed in flames on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds. 

The fire started around 6 p.m., and due to a lack of water in the area, it was difficult to contain, officials say. By 8 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished. 

About 12 fire departments responded to the fire. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say if there were any injuries due to the fire. 

The number of buildings impacted is currently unknown, as is the cause of the fire. 

The Source: A press release from the City of Shakopee. 

FireShakopee