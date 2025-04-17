Several buildings caught fire at Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple buildings caught fire on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds Thursday evening.
Renaissance Festival fire
What we know:
Shakopee city officials say that several buildings were engulfed in flames on the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.
The fire started around 6 p.m., and due to a lack of water in the area, it was difficult to contain, officials say. By 8 p.m. the fire was mostly extinguished.
About 12 fire departments responded to the fire.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say if there were any injuries due to the fire.
The number of buildings impacted is currently unknown, as is the cause of the fire.
The Source: A press release from the City of Shakopee.