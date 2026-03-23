Community leaders push to rename charter school and street named after Cesar Chavez in St. Paul

The Brief DFL lawmakers and community leaders are advocating for the repeal of César Chávez Day due to allegations of sexual abuse against him. Allegations of sexual abuse against César Chávez, including claims by Dolores Huerta, have led to reconsideration of the holiday. Speaking Monday, Ramona Arreguin de Rosales, the co-founder of Academia Cesar Chavez in St. Paul, said she was pushing to rename the school and urging the City of St. Paul to rename Cesar Chavez Street.



Minnesota lawmakers and community leaders are calling for the repeal of César Chávez Day amid serious allegations of sexual abuse against the late labor leader.

Cesar Chavez Day repeal

What we know:

The House POCI Caucus, fellow DFL lawmakers, and local community leaders held a news conference on Monday pushing to repeal César Chávez Day in Minnesota.

Minnesota currently marks César Chávez Day on March 31, his birthday. However, recent allegations of sexual abuse against Chávez have led to the reconsideration of this observance.

What they're saying:

Among the speakers on Monday was Ramona Arreguin de Rosales, who founded a charter school named after Chavez in the Twin Cities. She also helped push to rename a street in St. Paul after Chavez. Now, she's urging lawmakers to cancel the Chávez holiday.

"Now we have learned about these shocking allegations that Cesar has caused harm to young girls and women," she said. "And we must stand up and do the right thing in our community."

Rosales says she is also pushing to rename her school and urging the city to rename Cesar Chavez Street.

New York Times report

The backstory:

The New York Times reports that César Chávez groomed and sexually abused young girls and women, including fellow movement leader Dolores Huerta. Huerta revealed that she was a victim of Chávez's abuse in her 30s.

These allegations have prompted actions across the country to cancel the holiday.

Local perspective:

Last week, GOP members said they "absolutely supported" the push to repeal the holiday, so it seems likely César Chávez Day will be removed from the Minnesota calendar.