Tips on preparing your home before winter in Minnesota

As temperatures fall this week, Ghassan Hussein of A and G Handyman is reminding homeowners to winterize their homes.

Hussein says this starts with some attention to your gutters, "[they] need to be cleaned after fall, because it accumulates leaves from trees and that blocks [the] drain," Hussein explained.

Next, Hussein says to turn to your outdoor water systems, "Most houses they have in their basement or utility room a switch where you [should] shut the water off," Hussein said.

While inside the home, Hussein says to take a look at your furnace’s igniter and gas lines, to see if they are in need of a cleaning.

"The furnace usually needs maintenance, especially before winter," Hussein said.

After you’ve made sure your home is ready to keep you cozy this winter, you’ll want to take a few final steps to keep out any uninvited guests.

"Small mice can sneak into [your] house. I suggest to check all around the property for small holes or anything that needs to be filled," Hussein finished.