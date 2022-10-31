Minnesota Powerball players hope for ultimate treat on Halloween as jackpot hits $1B

At the Holiday Gas Station on Highway 55 and Boone Avenue in Golden Valley, customers are hoping for more treat than trick as they try to win the lottery on All Hallow's Eve.

"I got five tickets so that's a lot, but it's a billion dollars so," said Joyce Peifer who was at the station buying Powerball tickets.

Even though the odds are not in their favor, 1 in 292.2 million to be exact, a steady stream of dreamers decided to take a chance at becoming the country's newest billionaire.

"It's obviously slim chances but you gotta play when it's this big and it's out there," said Cameron Keller of Golden Valley.

"A billion dollars. That's a lot of money. I think I could use a little money here and there. Help out for sure," said Kellen Curnutte of Golden Valley.

Technically, it would be 497 million dollars if the winner of the second largest Powerball jackpot ever takes the lump sum payment instead of the 30-year annuity, but who's counting?

"I don't need the whole jackpot. That's a lot of money. A lot of taxes," said Robert Burnett of Minneapolis.

There is no shortage of ways Powerball players would spend the money if they have the winning ticket.

"I've been dreaming of an island somewhere, so maybe take a big vacation somewhere. Pay for my children's college education and give a lot of money to family and friends," said Peifer.

"Properties all over the U.S. and all over the world. Spend some time visiting new places I've never seen," said Keller.

"Just a truck. That's what I've been wanting. I've got an old truck. Probably buy an updated truck. that's it," said Burnett.

But they all hope they strike it so rich, it's scary this Halloween.

"I work in kindergarten so it's already a big day for me. So it was meant to be. Someone will win this and be really happy on Halloween," said Peifer.