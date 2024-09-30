Minnesota pilot makes emergency landing on Highway 27

article

The Brief A small plane made an emergency landing on Highway 27 in Morrison County, Minnesota, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday after losing engine power at 3,500 feet. The pilot, Aaron Casper of Eden Prairie, safely landed on the highway and steered into a ditch to avoid traffic. No injuries were reported. The Minnesota State Patrol and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the FAA is investigating the engine failure.



A small plane made an emergency landing on a highway in Morrison County on Monday afternoon after losing engine power.

What we know

Deputies responded to the emergency landing around 1:20 p.m. on Highway 27, near the Eastern Morrison County Sportsman Club and roughly four miles west of Pierz, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 53-year-old Aaron Casper of Eden Prairie was flying from Brainerd to Eden Prairie when his aircraft lost engine power at 3,500 feet. Casper landed safely on the highway before steering the plane into a ditch to avoid traffic. He was not injured.

What else?

The Minnesota State Patrol and Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and the FAA is investigating the cause of the engine failure.