This is how much paychecks have grown in Minnesota this year

Workers in Minnesota started 2024 by making more money compared to the first month of last year, according to the ADP.

The ADP Pay Insights report states Minnesotans are making an average of 5.2% more in January 2024 compared to the start of 2023.

The median annual salary for Minnesotans who have stayed at their job for the past year is $57,600, compared to Wisconsin at $58,100, Iowa at $55,300, and North Dakota at $71,000, one of the highest median salaries in the country, the report states.

Minnesota is on track with the national average of a 5.2% median change in annual pay for those who stay at their jobs. However, the ADP says the yearly pay increased by 7.2% for those who switched jobs, which is the lowest rate since May 2021.

The ADP Pay Insights uses the salaries of approximately 10 million employees over 12 months, according to the company’s press release.