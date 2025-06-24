Minnesota Nurses Association votes to authorize strike

The Brief The Minnesota Nurses Association held an unfair labor practice strike authorization vote on Monday. MNA members announced on Monday that nurses have voted to approve a strike. Union negotiators will be able to call for a strike at any time, but must provide a 10-day notice.



Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association voted "yes" to authorize a strike.

Strike authorized

What we know:

An estimated 15,000 nurses turned out on Monday to cast their ballots in an unfair labor practice strike authorization vote, which was approved by all 13 facilities, MNA announced on Tuesday.

Nurses at more than a dozen hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports say they’re fighting for "fair contracts to prioritize safe patient care." They’re seeking safer patient to nurse staffing ratios, workplace violence prevention and better scheduling and flexibility to reduce turnover and burnout.

The vote comes as union nurses in the Twin Cities are working without a contract, while contracts for nurses in the Twin Ports are set to expire next week.

What they're saying:

"The hospital leadership has engaged in unfair labor practices, including refusing to bargain in good faith, withholding information and attempting to undermine our union rights," said Sydney Pederson, a nurse at M Health Fairview. "We don't take this step lightly. Nurses care deeply about our patients and our work. But when leadership violates the law, refuses to engage, and puts both patients and workers at risk, we have a duty to act. The vote is a message. We are serious, we are united, and we will take action if needed."

With the vote approved, union negotiators will be able to call for a strike at any time during the bargaining process. A 10-day notice must be given before nurses can walk off the job.

Allina Health response

The other side:

In a statement, Allina Health responded to the recent strike vote results.

"We are disappointed the union is once again choosing to focus its efforts on organizing its members to walk away from their jobs. The outcome of the strike vote does not mean a strike is imminent, and it does not change the facts about the challenges hospitals and our communities face in this current environment. Contract agreements can only happen at the bargaining table, and it remains our desire to find a responsible path forward together," the statement reads.

"We want to make progress toward an agreement that recognizes our care team members in a sustainable way. Now is a time to focus on reaching agreement and not positioning for a disruptive strike that will not benefit anyone given the very real challenges in health care."

What's next:

The next negotiating session is scheduled for Wednesday, June 25.