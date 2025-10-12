Minnesota mom writes dyslexia-friendly children's book

The Brief October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. A mom from Excelsior, MN wrote and self-published a book called Lucky Dog, designed to support dyslexia-friendly reading. Dyslexia affects one in five children, highlighting the need for accessible stories.



A new children's book, Lucky Dog, is a labor of love for a family from Excelsior.

Celebrating neurodiversity in reading

Big picture view:

The book is designed with accessible fonts and layouts to support emerging and reluctant readers, making it an ideal tool for Dyslexia Awareness Month.

Author Mara Ryan and her three daughters offer a heartwarming story with a focus on dyslexia-friendly design.

Ryan wanted to share a timely new children’s book that highlights both the importance of inclusive reading and the bond kids share with their pets.

Lucky Dog is a beautifully illustrated, rhyming picture book that celebrates the adventures of Lucky, a spirited pup who is an artist, an athlete, a protector, and a best friend.

Thoughtful and tender, the story explores the joys of childhood alongside a beloved dog and gently guides young readers through the process of saying goodbye when it’s time to let go.

The backstory:

Author Mara Ryan, is a children's health advocate, created Lucky Dog to provide a readable and engaging book for her dyslexic second grader.

The story combines rhyme and decodable words to boost confidence in young readers.

The importance of inclusive stories

Why you should care:

With dyslexia affecting 1 in 5 children, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, books like Lucky Dog play a crucial role in providing accessible and confidence-building stories for neurodiverse kids.

Local perspective:

Mara Ryan, who serves on the Foundation Board of Directors at Children’s Minnesota, aims to empower families and elevate children's voices through her work.

Her debut book reflects her commitment to inclusivity and compassion.

Book details:

Release Date: September 30, 2025

Formats : Hardcover $21.99 | Paperback $12.99 | Kindle $9.90

Ages: 4-9 | Grade Level: Preschool–4

Publisher: Humankind Books