Minnesota Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Two Harbors, Glencoe

It’s an extra happy New Year for two winners of the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

The $1 million winning raffle tickets were purchased at Kwik Trip #141, 1100 7th Ave., in Two Harbors and Dollar Fresh, 3225 10th St. E., in Glencoe. Those stores will each receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

There were also five $100,000 winning tickets and five $25,000 winning tickets

The $100,000 winners were purchased at:

Holiday Stationstore #4067, 1016 Highway 15 S., in Hutchinson

Speedway #4047, 5205 Vernon Ave., in Edina

Holiday Stationstores LLC, 6571 N. Lake Blvd., in Forest Lake

Kwik Trip #1022, 11736 Ulysses Lane N.E., in Blaine

Cub Foods #6690, 8421 Lyndale Ave. S., in Bloomington

The $25,000 winners were purchased at:

Cub Foods, 19216 Freeport Ave., in Elk River

Young’s General Store, 155 Hill Ave., in Middle River

Holiday Stationstores LLC, 1793 Arboretum Blvd., in Victoria

Speedway #4371, 502 N. Benton Drive, in Sauk Rapids

D & L Food & Gas, 626 West Larpenteur Ave., in St. Paul

Advertisement

Players can check their Raffle tickets here: https://www.mnlottery.com/raffle/. For a complete list of the 12,322 winning Raffle numbers, visit https://www.mnlottery.com/games/raffle/raffle-2022.