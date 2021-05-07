Minnesota marijuana legalization bill set for House vote

Lawmakers say a bill that would legalize marijuana in Minnesota is set for a vote next week in the Minnesota House, after passing its 12th committee vote on Friday.

If approved by both chambers and signed into law, the legislation would allow for the sale and possession of marijuana for adults in Minnesota. The legislation would come with a 10 percent sales tax. Those in the state's medical marijuana program would be exempt from that however.

Minnesota would also join fifteen other states that have legalized marijuana -- despite the fact that marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under federal law.

However, if the bill is approved by the House, it will face some stiff opposition from Republicans in the Minnesota Senate, who have said they prefer an expansion of the medical marijuana program rather than legalization.

The legislative session is set to adjourn on May 17, a week from Monday.