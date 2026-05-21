Minnesota Lynx celebrating ‘AAPI Heritage Night’ at Target Center

The Brief The Lynx is hosting an AAPI Heritage Night at Target Center when they take on the Toronto Tempo. This is one of several home theme nights the team has planned for the season. Tip-off against Toronto is at 7 p.m.



May is AAPI Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the contributions and cultures of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. On Thursday night, the Minnesota Lynx is hosting AAPI Heritage Night at Target Center.

Celebrating the fans and community

The backstory:

The Minnesota Lynx is celebrating AAPI Heritage Night during Thursday night’s game against the Toronto Tempo at Target Center. The night will highlight local leaders, community partners of the team, and have different cultural performances. The feature food item of the game is a pork adobo bowl.

The team’s President of Business Operations, Carley Knox, said celebrating the diversity of the Lynx fanbase and team is important to them. Knox said Minnesota has always been supportive of women’s athletics, and fans come from all backgrounds.

What they're saying:

"I always say the Lynx shows the world what’s possible, like when you come into our arena, see the Lynx games, the diversity is absolutely beautiful," said Knox.

Knox said these theme nights celebrating the community is also a good vehicle to grow the game and welcome new fans.

"They not only loved what we did with four championships in seven years, being one of the greatest dynasties in sports, but more importantly, their support for our social justice work and our activism and the way that we showed up for community. Our community showed up in the same way. It’s just a part of this beautiful movement that we’re all a part of that everyone’s aligned with," she said.

Celebrating all season

What's ahead:

The Lynx has other upcoming theme nights, including: Black Excellence Night, Pride Night, Inspiring Women Night, Native American Heritage Night, and Noche Latina Night.

AAPI Heritage Night:

Tickets are still available for the game on Thursday, May 21. Fans can get an AAPI-edition Lynx jersey with a purchase of this special ticket package. Tip-off is 7 p.m. at the Target Center.