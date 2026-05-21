Flying both old and new Minnesota flags approved by Itasca County officials

The Brief The Itasca County Board of Commissioners has voted to approve flying both the old and new Minnesota flags. Board members decided to fly both flags at the same height and will purchase new flag poles to do so. This comes as other municipalities voted to fly the old flag instead of the new design adopted in 2024.



The Itasca County Board of Commissioners voted to fly both the new and old Minnesota flags on separate poles at equal heights.

READ MORE: Minnesota state flag debate about much more than design: What to know

Itasca County votes to fly both Minnesota flags

What they're saying:

Board members voted on Tuesday night to fly both the old and new Minnesota flags.

They couldn't decide which flags to put on top, so they also approved the purchase of new flag poles to fly them both at the same height.

The vote came after passionate debate from board members and citizens supporting the new and old flag and the meeting.

The backstory:

The Minnesota flag debate has led to different results in different cities and towns across Minnesota.

READ MORE: DFL lawmakers propose cutting aid to MN cities that won't fly new state flag

The state retired the old flag in May 2024. Since then, multiple Minnesota cities have either refused to fly the new Minnesota state flag or have voted to revert to the old Minnesota state flag.

In recent months, the St. Francis, Zumbrota, and Elk River city councils have all voted to return to the old flag.

Those who support going back to the old flag have criticized the state's process in choosing the new one, claiming the state's process of gathering public input was flawed. Others have an issue with the flag because they feel it bears too close of a resemblance to the Somali national flag, which is also a blue flag with a star.

The new Minnesota flag's designer says he didn't base his flag off Somalia's. The new flag's color represents water while the eight-point star creates the illusion of four M's if viewed from the correct angle.