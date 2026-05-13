Annunciation shooting: Lawmaker threatens sit-in over gun violence prevention bill

The Brief Minnesota House DFL lawmakers are prepared to host a sit-in starting at 5 p.m. Thursday if Speaker Lisa Demuth doesn't present a bill on gun violence prevention. Rep. Samantha Sencer Mura said on the House Floor Tuesday Demuth has 24 hours to present the bill, or members will stage a sit-in in chambers. It's in the aftermath of the Aug. 27 mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School. DFL lawmakers want bans on assault rifles and magazines. GOP lawmakers want more resources for security and mental health.



Minnesota House DFL lawmakers are prepared to take a stand on gun violence Thursday if Speaker Lisa Demuth doesn’t present the package on gun violence prevention.

Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura to stage sit-in

The backstory:

During the Minnesota House floor session on Tuesday, Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura, a Democrat out of Minneapolis, took the microphone and said she’ll engage in an overnight sit-in starting at 5 p.m. Thursday if Demuth, the House speaker, doesn’t present bill SF 4067, which is the comprehensive package on gun violence prevention.

"I rise today to make an announcement that Speaker Demuth has 24 hours to report the bill from the Senate chambers, which is the comprehensive package on gun violence prevention. If speaker Demuth does not report this bill by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 14, I along with other members of this body will engage in an overnight sit-in in the chamber," Sencer-Mura said. "We will be doing this for the community of Annunciation, the parents and families of Harper Moyski and Fletcher Merkel and for everyone across Minnesota who has lost someone to gun violence. Speaker Demuth, what are you so afraid of?"

The announcement came with scattered applause. Gun control has been a hot topic of the legislative session after two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot last June, followed by the Aug. 27 mass shooting at Annunciation Church and School.

FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard is reporting about 20 DFL lawmakers have already confirmed their participation, and some senators plan to join.

They will continue the sit-in, even if the House is in session and then overnight until the next House session starts. It coincides with an Everytown petition delivery Thursday, with more than 7,000 signatures asking Speaker Demuth to take action on the bill passed eight days ago in the Senate.

Rep. Jamie Long has been asking where it is every day since last Thursday. Demuth has been largely absent lately because she's in negotiations all day most days.

The other side:

Speaker Demuth was in chambers Wednesday, and told Long, "it is being reviewed" and when asked when it would move anywhere "That is the speaker’s prerogative and that will be announced when it comes forward."

Annunciation families pressure House GOP to allow gun safety vote

Why you should care:

Parents affected by the Annunciation mass shooting are demanding action from House Republicans on a gun safety bill inspired by their personal loss.

The Minnesota Senate passed a comprehensive gun safety bill last week, but House Republicans have not allowed it to move forward. The bill was created in response to the Aug. 27, 2025 mass shooting at Annunciation Church, which killed two students and injured about 30 people.

Annunciation parents, including Mike Moyski and Malia Kimbrell, have been vocal in their push for change.

Gun safety bill debate

What we know:

The House is currently tied, and gun safety measures — including bans on assault weapons and high capacity magazines — have stalled in committees.

Speaker Demuth insists she has not broken her promise, stating that the Senate bill has not passed any House committees and therefore cannot be brought to a vote.

However, Rep. Jamie Long of Minneapolis questioned this, pointing out that the House has moved forward with eight other bills in the same time frame.

"It's been three days since the bill passed the Senate," he said last Thursday. "We have reported in that time eight bills, including one bill today. And I don't get to ask you your motive for not hearing it, but I think it's pretty clear to the public, which is that we are hiding this bill to prevent it from coming up for a vote in front of the House. It's been three days that it has been in our possession, and we have not moved it forward. More importantly, it's been 253 days since the tragedy at Annunciation Church," said Long.

The Senate bill includes measures supported by both parties: more funding for school safety and mental health, bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, binary triggers and ghost guns.

What we don't know:

If Demuth will present a gun safety bill before Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline.