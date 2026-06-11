Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Klobuchar, Smith mark upcoming 1-year anniversary

The Brief Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar honored the Hortmans and the Hoffmans on the House Floor just before the one-year anniversary of the lawmaker shootings. Former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in the shootings, while Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, suffered serious injuries. Sen. Klobuchar called Melissa Hortman a "generational leader" and said Sen. Hoffman has "tireless dedication to improving the lives of Minnesotans."



U.S. Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar honored the Hortmans and the Hoffmans on the House floor Thursday, almost one year after the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

Senators honor Hortmans, Hoffmans

What we know:

Sen. Smith and Klobuchar both spoke on the House floor to honor the lives and legacy of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark. They also honored the bravery and perseverance of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

The senators marked the one-year anniversary of the shootings that killed Hortman and her husband, and seriously injured Sen. Hoffman and his wife. The shootings occurred on the morning of June 14, 2025.

Sen. Klobuchar's statement

What they're saying:

Sen. Klobuchar stood in front of a family portrait of the Hortman family as she spoke about the victims of the shootings.

The senator said that Minnesota is at the center of America's heartbreak as she remarked on not only the lawmaker shootings but also the Annunciation school shooting and fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. But, she continued by saying Minnesota is also the center of the country's courage and hope, stating that Melissa Hortman exemplified that.

Here is what Sen. Klobuchar said in part:

"I rise today with my colleague from Minnesota, Senator Smith, on a somber anniversary week for our state and for our country. One year ago, a horrific act of political violence took two Minnesotans from us who represented the best of our state, the best of us, Minnesota state representative and our former Speaker of the House, Melissa Hortman, and her dear husband, Mark Hortman.

"This is them with their kids, with Colin and Sophie, who have been true to their memories since that date, grieving through the entire time, but always holding up their parents' memories. That same night, State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot. Despite taking nine bullets, as his wife, Yvette, took eight. John has courageously returned to the state Senate with a tireless dedication to improving the lives of Minnesotans.

Melissa and Mark left behind a state in mourning. But their two incredible children, Colin and Sophie, rose through their grief and best captured their parents' legacy. As they said, the best way to honor our parents' memory is to do something, whether big or small, to make our community just a little better for someone else."

Sen. Smith's statement

Dig deeper:

Sen. Smith said Melissa Hortman "spoke truth to power" and stood up for others during her time as a lawmaker.

She highlighted the good Melissa did during her time in the Minnesota legislature, including passing the bill for free school lunches and much more.

Here is what Sen. Smith said in part:

"Melissa stood up for others. She spoke truth to power. And she insisted that we treat each other with dignity and respect because public service should be, even in a climate like we are today, public service is serious business, unlike some of the non-serious activities that we see every day here in Washington. So here is Melissa's true legacy. Millions of Minnesotans are better off because Melissa Hortman did the work that she did."

To listen to both senators' full speeches, watch the video above.

Guilty plea in lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

A federal grand jury indicted Boelter on six counts related to the attacks on the Hortmans and Hoffmans, including stalking, murder and firearms charges.

Boelter appeared for a 10 a.m. plea hearing at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Thursday, where he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on all six counts. The plea deal calls for Boelter to serve two life sentences plus 40 years, in exchange for the government not seeking the death penalty.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter pleads guilty to all federal charges

Boelter is accused of fatally shooting House Speaker Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman in their Brooklyn Park home, as well as shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman in their Champlin home on June 14, 2025.