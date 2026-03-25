Minnesota illustrator Adam Turman celebrates icons, landmarks with art

The Brief Adam Turman is a local artist known for his Minnesota-themed murals and prints. Turman's work often features local landmarks and cultural icons. Originally from California, Turman has been a Minnesota resident since he was 10.



Adam Turman has spent more than two decades capturing the essence of Minnesota through his art.

Adam Turman's journey as an artist

What we know:

Adam Turman, a full-time artist based in the Twin Cities, has been painting Minnesota culture in various ways for over 20 years.

"I think people can tell that through my artwork. I mean I just absolutely love everything Minnesota," said Turman.

Turman's artwork often includes tributes to local landmarks and cultural icons, such as a parody of the Beatles' Abbey Road with iconic characters like Paul Bunyan and the Pillsbury Dough Boy crossing the Stone Arch Bridge. His work is known for its playful nods to Minnesota's culture and language.

"I describe it as, if you're from here, Minnesota, and you see some of my work, you might see some of the little hidden treasures that are in my work. And you will get it. And if you don't get it, it's a conversation starter," said Turman.

'My artwork is deep local'

The backstory:

Turman's journey began after graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in graphic design. He started making posters for rock bands at the college radio station, Radio K.

His breakthrough came when he created graphic posters of local icons like the Grain Belt, Gold Medal Flour and Pillsbury A Mill signs, which quickly sold out at a craft show.

"I brought a certain amount of prints thinking, I'll sell a few of these or whatever and that'll be fine. And my father-in-law had to go back to my house three times in a snowstorm to get more prints so that people could buy them," said Turman.

An iconic illustrator

Local perspective:

Turman has become a fixture at the Minnesota State Fair, where he showcases his work and engages with the community.

"Honestly, I love the people. I know that's like such a canned response, but I mean my favorite thing is people watching," said Turman.

In addition to his prints, Turman has expanded into painting murals around the Twin Cities, including at The Butcher's Tale restaurant on Hennepin Avenue and various other locations like the North Loop Green and a parking garage in St. Louis Park.

"I get to do what I love to do and other people like it too and they tell me about it and, I don't know, just making people happy is just, with artwork is just really special. I try not to ever take that for granted," said Turman.