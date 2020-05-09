Minnesota House approves bill that would raise tobacco age to 21, complying with federal laws

Minnesota lawmakers approved legislation on Saturday that would increase the age for someone to purchase tobacco products.

Under the bill from the Minnesota House of Representatives, the legal age to buy cigarettes, cigars, and other tobacco products would change from 18 to 21. Over the past year, federal lawmakers have already passed legislation raising the tobacco age to 21 nationwide.

However, lawmakers say, with Minnesota's law unchanged, some retailers continued to comply with Minnesota standards, not the federal law.

The change would allow for consistency between state and federal laws.

The bill will now head to the Senate for approval before going to Governor Walz's desk.