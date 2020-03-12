Minnesota House activity postponed until Monday amid coronavirus outbreak

All Minnesota House activity has been postponed until after 11 a.m. Monday, when the House is scheduled to meet on the floor, Speaker Melissa Hortman just told members and staff in an email.

This means there will be no meetings, committee hearings or other informal meetings at the Capitol until after the floor session on Monday.

This could foreshadow a quick end to the legislative session - potentially as soon as next week - if the coronavirus situation worsens over the weekend.