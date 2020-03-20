Minnesota homeless face additional challenges amid coronavirus pandemic

article

There’s enough to be worried about when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night, but now with the novel coronavirus pandemic there’s a new concern for those experiencing homelessness.

“As seniors move out from our emergency housing, we’re not refilling the beds, so that is creating more space for us – for the emergency shelter the overnight-only folks we’ve moving into our overflow space,” said Trish Thacker, the executive director of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center.



Those FOX 9 spoke with say life has been a lot more complicated lately as basic needs are left in limbo.

“The folks on the street don’t have access to the bathroom, don’t have access to wash their hands,” said Autumn Dillie of the American Indian Community Development Corporation (AICDC). “We can’t find hand sanitizer for the life of us to be able to hand it out to people.”

Dillie says their drop-in center has stayed open. They’ve moved the recliners farther part and are asking clients to shower before heading in. They’re part of a larger mobile outreach effort that’s gathering from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day in Peavey Park.

“This way we can watch over them and making sure were seeing them every day, we know where they are every day,” said Dillie. “If they are feeling sick, they have the nurse practitioner right on the street.”

She says they’re doing anything they can do to protect this vulnerable population.

“It’s terrifying, it’s absolutely terrifying for these people that are experiencing homelessness,” said Dillie.

The AICDC mobile outreach team is looking for donations that can be dropped off at Peavey Park in Minneapolis. They are looking for hygiene supplies, non-perishable foods, camping and outdoor gear and reusable bags. For contact information, click here.