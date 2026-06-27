Minnesota heat wave: Animal Humane Society shares tips to keep your pet safe this summer

The Brief Animal Humane Society shares tips to keep pets safe as temperatures soar above 90 starting Sunday, June 28. Pet owners are urged to watch for signs of heat stroke and never leave pets in cars. Guidance includes exercise timing, pavement checks, grooming advice and emergency steps.



With a stretch of dangerously hot weather on the way, Animal Humane Society is reminding pet owners how to keep their furry friends safe and cool.

How to keep pets safe during extreme heat

What we know:

Animal Humane Society recommends keeping pets indoors with air conditioning during hot days. If you must be outside, make sure pets have plenty of shade and fresh water in a tip-proof bowl.

Limit your dog’s exercise to the cooler hours of the morning or evening, especially if your pet is older, overweight or a short-nosed breed. Before heading out, check the pavement with your bare feet—if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog. Stick to grassy areas, and if your dog starts lifting paws, limping or skipping, it’s time to head home.

The organization also stresses the importance of proper grooming. A matted coat can trap heat, but shaving your pet’s hair off entirely is not recommended, as their coat protects them from sunburn.

Never leave your pet unattended in a car, even with cracked windows, as this can quickly lead to overheating or heat stroke.

Pet owners are also encouraged to keep a close eye on their animals for any signs of heat stress.

What you can do:

Watch for heat stroke symptoms like excessive panting, drooling, anxious or staring expressions, a fast pulse, or a high body temperature. These can lead to vomiting, staggering, unresponsiveness or collapse.

If you see any of these signs, put cool water on your pet’s legs—either running water or by standing them in a kiddie pool—to slowly lower their body temperature. Avoid covering their whole body in very cold water, as this can cause more harm. Get your pet to a veterinarian right away.

Animal Humane Society urges everyone to follow these steps to keep their pets safe and comfortable during the summer heat.

Why you should care:

Pets are at serious risk during heat waves, and quick action from owners can prevent suffering or even save a life. The Animal Humane Society’s tips are meant to help the community protect its animals as temperatures climb.

Animal Humane Society is sharing these reminders as temperatures in the 90s and heat indexes pushing over 100 are expected to begin on Sunday. The organization’s guidance covers everything from exercise and grooming to emergency care.