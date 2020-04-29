Minnesota grocers ask shoppers to wear masks, practice social distancing

The Minnesota Grocers Association released a statement Wednesday asking shoppers to wear masks, practice social distancing and more.

The MGA offered the following tips and best practices for shoppers and employees:

Wear a face covering or mask while you are in the store. This is important as it protects both workers and customers. Please, if you are not feeling well, stay home.

When using personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, wipes, or disposable face coverings please discard responsibly.

Continue practicing social distancing by allowing six feet between yourself and others throughout the entire store. Avoid gathering around displays and registers and keep moving.

Be patient and allot more time to shop. Allow for cashiers to clean all belts and areas prior to unloading your groceries.

Due to this crisis, there are unprecedented pressures on the food chain from farm to fork. Deliveries are arriving daily to keep your pantry stocked. We encourage Minnesotans to remain calm and mindful as they shop. Overbuying any products can prevent your neighbor from providing for their family.

There is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of the coronavirus. It is important to follow food safety best practices: wash hands and surfaces often, separate raw meat from other foods, wash fresh fruits and vegetables, cook to the right temperature, and refrigerate foods promptly.

Additionally, MGA said garden centers and nurseries are now open, but "the layout of these stores will look a little different." For example, you may see a limit to how many customers are allowed inside, as well as boundaries placed throughout the store.

This week, Costco announced it will require all shoppers to wear masks, starting May 4.