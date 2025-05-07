Minnesota high school graduation rates hit record high for class of 2024

article

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Education said 84.2% of high school seniors, or 59,720 students, graduated in 2024. The 2024 graduation class was the highest graduation rate ever recorded by the state, according to MDE. Almost every student group and race saw an increase in graduation rates.



Minnesota’s 2024 high school graduating class saw a record number of students earn their diplomas, according to the state Department of Education.

2024 high school graduation rates

By the numbers:

MDE said on Wednesday that 59,720 seniors graduated from the class of 2024, the highest graduation rate ever recorded in Minnesota. The class of 2024’s graduation rate was 84.2%, a 0.9 percentage point increase from 2023’s graduation rate of 83.3%.

The MDE report states that graduation rates in 2024 increased for almost every race and student group:

American Indian: 62.9% graduated in 2024, up from 61.3% in 2023 (1.6 percentage point increase)

Asian: 88.1% graduated in 2024, up from 85.4% in 2023 (2.7 percentage point increase)

Black: 73.9% graduated in 2024, up from 72.1% in 2023 (1.8 percentage point increase)

Hispanic or Latino: 71.7% graduated in 2024, up from 69.2% in 2023 (2.5 percentage point increase)

Two or more races: 80.1% graduated in 2024, down from 80.3% in 2023 (0.1 percentage point decrease)

White: 89.3% graduated in 2024, up from 88.7% in 2023 (0.6 percentage point increase)

Students receiving special education services: 67.4% graduated in 2024, up from 65.6% in 2023 (1.8 percentage point increase)

English learners: 67.2% graduated in 2024, up from 63.4% in 2023 (3.9 percentage point increase)

Students eligible for free or reduced-price meals: 74.4% graduated in 2024, up from 71.9% in 2023 (2.4 percentage point increase)

Furthermore, the data shows all student groups experienced an increase in graduation rates from 2020 to 2024, with the exception of Asian students, whose rate slightly decreased by one percentage point.

More information on schools and graduation rates can be found on the Minnesota Report Card website here.

What they're saying:

"The students of the Class of 2024 worked hard and overcame challenges to achieve this milestone," said Commissioner Willie Jett. "I am thrilled to see the success of many of our student groups—especially those most at risk—and a closing of the achievement gap as we work to make sure every student, of every background, zip code, and ability has access to a world-class education. I am also grateful for the educators, families and communities who stood behind these graduates and supported their needs and encouraged their successes. Their achievement is evidence that investing in kids pays off."