Minnesota governor signs executive order to safely restart elective surgeries

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Tuesday allowing elective surgeries to restart on May 11.

According to the governor's office, the executive order provides a roadmap for safely restarting elective surgeries. Starting next week, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians who create a plan to keep patients and healthcare professionals safe may begin offering these procedures again.



The executive order will allow "hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics – whether veterinary, medical, or dental – to resume many currently-delayed procedures once facilities have developed criteria for determining which procedures should proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided a plan to maintain a safe environment for facility staff, patients, and visitors."



“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” Walz said in the release. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”