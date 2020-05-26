Minnesota governor demands answers in death of man detained by Minneapolis police

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is among those demanding answers following the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody Monday night.

The man died at the hospital after he was detained by Minneapolis police officers near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. A video taken by a bystander showed one of the officers pinning the man to the ground and pressing his knee into the man’s neck as the man repeats that he cannot breathe. The man eventually becomes unresponsive, but the officer continues to hold his knee to the man’s neck until an ambulance arrives.

The man died at the hospital. The FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are now investigating the incident, including any possible civil rights violations.

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sickening,” Walz said in a statement. “We will get answers and seek justice.”

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar described the incident as “horrifying and gut-wrenching” and called for those involved to be held responsible.

“Every single person in every single community deserves to feel safe,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “As the Mayor of Minneapolis noted, this tragic loss of life calls for immediate action.”