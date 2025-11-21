Minnesota Frost raises second championship banner in St. Paul

The Brief The Minnesota Frost women's hockey team kicked off their season against the Toronto Sceptres. Fans celebrated the return of player Denisa Křīžovā to the team. The team raised their second championship banner at Grand Casino Arena.



The Minnesota Frost women's hockey team returned to the ice for their season opener, facing off against the Toronto Sceptres.

Fans gather for season opener

What we know:

Fans were eager to see the reigning Walter Cup champions, the Minnesota Frost, take on the Toronto Sceptres. The excitement was palpable at the Grand Casino Arena, with supporters arriving as early as 4:30 p.m. on Friday, decked out in Frost apparel.

"It’s cold in here, there must be some frost in the atmosphere," said Aaron Kvarnlov-Leverty.

The team celebrated their success by raising their second championship banner before the game, a moment that highlighted their achievements in women's sports.

"The fact that we get to drop a banner, not once but twice in the arena and just represent women’s sports as a whole and how successful they can be," said Lisa Fulton.

Player returns home

What they're saying:

"Our very favorite player, Denisa Křīžovā, has been traded back to Minnesota. We had some tears shed in the expansion draft when she went to Vancouver, but she came back this week, and we couldn’t be more excited," said Allison Beltramini.

Fans were thrilled about Křīžovā's return, adding to the anticipation of the new season.

The homecoming of a beloved player added an emotional layer to the opener.

"We’re hoping for the three-peat. Don’t count us out," said Fulton.

"Did you see outside today that there was frost on the ground? It’s a sign," said Beltramini.