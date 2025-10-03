Minnesota firefighter, 26, dies during prescribed burn in Idaho

article

The Brief Firefighter Isabella "Bella" Grace Oscarson died during a prescribed burn in Idaho. Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in her honor on Oct. 4. Funeral services will be held on Saturday afternoon.



Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown half-staff on Saturday for a Minnesota firefighter who died during a prescribed burn in Idaho.

Remembering firefighter Isabella Oscarson

What we know:

Isabella "Bella" Grace Oscarson, 26, from Watertown, Minn., died on Sept. 26 during a prescribed burn with the Idaho Department of Lands. Her death is considered a line of duty death by the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation.

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota on Oct. 4 in honor of Oscarson. Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Charles Borromeo in St. Anthony.

What they're saying:

"Bella Oscarson dedicated her life to protecting people and nature as a wildland firefighter," said Gov. Tim Walz in a statement. "Her courage, service, and compassion touched lives across Minnesota, Idaho, and beyond. Gwen and I extend our deepest condolences to her parents, her partner Matt, her siblings Anarosa, Jacob, and Sophia, as well as her family, colleagues, and friends."

Oscarson's journey in firefighting began after she graduated from Watertown High School in 2017 and later earned her associates degree. She worked with the Minnesota Conservation Corps, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, joined a local volunteer ambulance service, and was pursuing a degree in Emergency Management and Homeland Security. She and her partner, Matt Becker, moved to Stites, Idaho, in early 2025, where she started working for the Idaho Department of Lands.

"She bravely fought wildfires in Minnesota, Idaho, and on assignments across the country and Canada, earning the respect and admiration of all who served alongside her," a press release read. "Beyond her work, Bella loved spending time outdoors, cooking, crafting, gardening, reading, and dancing with her family and friends."

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances surrounding Oscarson's death during the prescribed burn have not been released.