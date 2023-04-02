Minnesota finally sees its first 50-degree of 2023

After a long winter, we finally got a taste of spring on Sunday.

For the first time this year, and the first time since November 26, Minnesota hit a high temperature of above 50 degrees, just inching to 51 degrees.

The higher temperatures helped melt away some of the several inches of snow a storm dropped on us on Friday night. But, the state isn't done yet with snow.

A winter storm watch has been issued starting Tuesday morning across northern and western Minnesota, just north of the Twin Cities metro.