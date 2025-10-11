Minnesota exports drop $1.3 billion in Q2 of 2025, fuel and gas lead decline

The Brief Minnesota exports dropped by $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2025. Fuel and gas exports to Canada saw a 96% decline compared to the second quarter of 2024. The state saw a decrease in exports to Mexico and China, but an increase in European countries.



Minnesota’s export numbers took a $1.3 billion hit in the second quarter of 2025, largely due to a significant drop in mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada.

Minnesota exports decline

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) released new data on Friday outlining the state's exports for the second quarter of 2025. According to the release, the state exported $5.8 billion in agricultural, mining, and manufactured goods, a $1.3 billion decline, or 19% decrease, compared to the same period in 2024.

DEED officials said mineral fuel and oil exports to Canada fell 96%, or $703 million less, compared to the second quarter of 2024. This significant drop contributed to more than half of the state’s overall decline.

"Minnesota’s export statistics were particularly sensitive to changes in the oil market this quarter, but overall declines to our biggest export markets illustrate the risk of tariff uncertainty to our economy," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a statement. "In light of the federal government’s chaotic approach to trade, we’re working to remind our international partners that Minnesota is open for business."

Exports to Mexico and China, the state’s second and third largest markets, also fell by more than 20% each. However, Minnesota is seeing strong export growth across Europe, with increased exports to Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland.

What's next:

Building on this momentum, officials recently completed a business development mission to Ireland, and are planning a trade mission to Germany and Switzerland in November. Officials say the mission aims to bolster Minnesota's presence in key European markets and promote the state's innovative products and services.