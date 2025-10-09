Minnesota's Drinking Water Action Plan to be revealed Thursday

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will unveil the state's first Drinking Water Action plan on Thursday. MDH was tasked in 2023 to create a statewide plan that addresses current and emerging threats to safe drinking water. While details have yet to be released, officials say the 10-year plan aims to ensure safe and sufficient drinking for all Minnesotans.



The Minnesota Department of Health is set to unveil the state's first-ever Drinking Water Action Plan on Thursday.

The 10-year plan will be announced during an 11 a.m. press conference, which can be watched in the player above and on FOX 9’s YouTube channel.

Minnesota Drinking Water Action Plan

The backstory:

In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature tasked MDH with creating a plan to address the current and emerging threats to safe drinking water, including issues like microplastics and PFAS, also known as forever chemicals.

Minnesota’s public water supply systems are already tested on a regular basis for up to 118 different contaminants, ranging from bacteria and pesticides to industrial chemicals.

According to the MDH, water testing is tailored to each water supply system’s needs. That means testing for a particular contaminant could happen four times a year, while other area testing could occur annually or every three to six years.

The new plan:

Officials say the statewide plan aims to ensure "safe and sufficient drinking water for everyone, everywhere in Minnesota." While details have not yet been released, officials said the ten-year plan will outline strategies to manage potential threats to drinking water.

It's unclear exactly how the state’s water testing and treatment program will change under the new plan.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.