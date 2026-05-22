Siblings charged after Army vet killed by would-be thieves outside coffee shop

The Brief A brother and sister from St. Paul are charged after a man was fatally struck outside a Minneapolis coffee shop on May 15. Police are searching for Jordan Frost, while Janaya Frost remains in jail on $1 million bail. A third suspect, a 19-year-old woman, is in custody but has not yet been charged.



A St. Paul brother and sister face charges after an Army veteran was killed during an attempted auto theft outside a Minneapolis coffee shop where he worked.

Charges filed after death near Rick’s Coffee Bar

What we know:

Janaya Samiah Frost, 18, and Jordan Frost, 20, were charged on May 22 in Hennepin County District Court with aiding an offender after the fact, following the death of Amos Ferrier on May 15 near Rick’s Coffee Bar in the 5400 block of 43rd Avenue S.

Janaya Frost also faces an additional charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Ferrier, 38, of Spring Lake Park, died two days later at Hennepin County Medical Center from injuries suffered after being struck by a car during the attempted theft of his pickup truck.

Dig deeper:

According to the criminal complaint, Janaya Frost entered the coffee shop while Jordan Frost broke into Ferrier’s pickup. When Ferrier and another person ran outside, Jordan Frost fled with a stolen backpack and got into a Chevy driven by a 19-year-old woman.

Charges say that Ferrier ran into the street and was struck by the Chevy, which then made rapid accelerations and sharp braking maneuvers in an attempt to throw Ferrier from the hood. The driver eventually swerved aggressively, causing Ferrier to fall and suffer fatal head injuries.

The Chevy then left the scene, stopping a few blocks away so Jordan Frost could dump the backpack’s contents. Janaya Frost later joined the others in the vehicle during a second stop.

Officers arrested Janaya Frost at her home, where she was with the 19-year-old woman, who owns the Chevy. Charges against the woman have not yet been filed.

Why you should care:

Rick’s Coffee Bar and its affiliated veterans group, Every Third Saturday, said in a statement that Ferrier was "decorated for bravery due to actions he took while serving as an Army medic in Afghanistan and was credited with saving multiple lives."

Ferrier was known for his service, and was recognized for saving lives. He was attending a Warrior’s Return ceremony at the coffee shop when he saw people trying to steal his truck.

What's next:

Janaya Frost remains jailed on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a court appearance May 22. Police have not yet located Jordan Frost, and a warrant is out for his arrest.

Authorities have not yet filed charges against the 19-year-old woman who was driving the Chevy. The whereabouts of Jordan Frost remain unknown as police continue their search.

Rick’s Coffee Bar says it will be closed on Monday after Ferrier’s death, but plans to reopen next week.