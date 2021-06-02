Minnesota DOC looking for fugitive last seen in California

article

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is asking for the public's help in locating fugitive Robert Thomas Baca, who was last seen in California.

According to the DOC, Baca was released on Oct. 5, 2020, and his supervision was subsequently transferred to the California Department of Corrections in San Bernardino, where he has family and a support system.

On May 11, 2021, Baca was released from the Southwest Regional Detention Center in Murrieta, California where he was being questioned on new charges, and was instructed to report to his California agent’s office the next day. He failed to report to his agent’s office.

Baca’s last known residence was in Ontario, California. Baca has ties to family members in Ontario, California and Hastings, Nebraska, as well as historical ties to the Detroit Lakes, Minnesota area.

He has a criminal history that includes Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender, Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree, Escape from Custody, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Baca is 55-year-old, 5'8'' tall and weighs approximately 185 lbs. He has gray hair (possibly shaved) and has hazel eyes and fair skin.

If you see Baca, do not confront him. Call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on the whereabouts or activities of Baca is asked to call 911, the Minnesota Department of Corrections Fugitive Hot Line 651-603-0026 or the investigator in charge at 651-802-4579.