Minnesota DNR urges residents to water trees during continued drought

The Brief Minnesota's summer heat and dry conditions are prompting the DNR to urge residents to water their trees. Newly planted trees need 15 to 25 gallons of water once a week for the first three to five years. Proper watering and mulching can help trees stay healthy and fend off the current drought conditions.



Minnesota's summer heat and drought conditions across much of the state are adding stress to even mature trees, causing them to shed leaves at a rate not usually seen this early.

DNR urges tree watering

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging Minnesotans to give their trees some extra attention during the continued dry conditions.

The DNR says that residential trees often face conditions that cause added stress, such as compacted soils, limited rooting space, reflected heat from pavement and competition from other vegetation.

Dig deeper:

Newly planted residential trees need 15 to 25 gallons of water once a week for the first three to five years, according to the DNR.

The department says that effective watering methods include setting a garden hose on a slow trickle for one to two hours, slowly allowing water to penetrate a tree base.

Watering during the early morning or late evening helps reduce evaporation and conserve water.

The DNR says it recommends watering the soil beneath the entire canopy, a few inches away from the trunk out to the outer edge of the branches, with a goal of saturating six inches of topsoil.

Mulching can also help retain moisture and moderate soil temperatures.