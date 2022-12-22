Minnesota DNR updates wolf management plan, 10-year goals

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
13
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Douglas County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

Minnesota DNR updates wolf management plan, 10-year goals

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

FILE PHOTO: Lia and her brother Hooper, gray wolves in the exhibit pack at the Minnesota Zoo, peer out from a rocky perch in their enclosure Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Apple Valley, Minn. (Photo by Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released an updated wolf management plan that it will use over the next 10 years to continue to increase wolf populations throughout Minnesota, and hopefully beyond.

The plan details the diverse and changing public attitudes about wolves, the legal status of wolves, tribal perspectives on wolves, and ways to support a healthy and resilient wolf population while minimizing conflicts between humans and wolves, according to the announcement.

It also includes summary information about Minnesota’s wolf population and the history of wolves in the state, as well as, framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting or trapping if the wolf is delisted as endangered federally.

"The DNR is continuing Minnesota’s longstanding commitment to wolf conservation and ensuring that our wolf population remains healthy and stable," Kelly Straka, DNR wildlife section manager said in a statement.

Goals in the plan are designed to support Minnesota’s vision for wolves and to maintain a well-connected and resilient wolf population, collaborate with diverse partners to collectively support wolf plan implementation, minimize and address human-wolf conflicts, inform and engage the public about wolves in Minnesota, conduct research to inform wolf management, and administer the wolf program to fulfill agency responsibilities and the needs of the public and partners.

To learn more about the plan, click here.