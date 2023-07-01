Minnesota DNR provides safety tips for July 4th celebrations

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding people to be safe this Fourth of July weekend.

The DNR issued tips on Friday for people to stay safe while on the water, the dangers of fireworks and wildfires, using off highway vehicles, and what to keep in mind while visiting state parks and recreation areas.

Boat and water safety

Those celebrating the Fourth of July weekend on the water will notice extra patrols to ensure people are boating safely and responsibly.

DNR is teaming up with the Minnesota State Patrol, local sheriff offices, and other public safety agencies for Operation Dry Water with increased patrols for intoxicated boat drivers from Jul 1-3.

The national campaign aims to deter boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In recent years, more than half of all boating fatalities in Minnesota involved impaired driving.

For those on the boat, make sure you wear a life jacket. The DNR said 90% of boating-related drownings were from people not wearing a life jacket. Boats should also contain safety equipment such as a horn, fire extinguisher and navigation lights.

Firework safety

Some people in northern Minnesota may not be able to enjoy fireworks this Fourth of July as burning restrictions remain in place for Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties. Fireworks can’t be used on public or private land outside city limits.

The DNR said to be cautious for those using fireworks this holiday weekend as fire dangers can quickly change, especially with the warm and dry conditions expected over the weekend.

The City of Minneapolis reminded people to safely dispose of fireworks or ashes from grilling as they can start fires, cause damage or injure others.

After using fireworks, soak the fireworks in water or wait for them to cool before bagging them and disposing them in your garbage bin. While fireworks use cardboard, they should not be recycled.

If using a grill or having a fire outdoors, spray the ashes with water and let them cool for 24 hours before double bagging them and disposing of them in your garbage bin. Ashes that are single bag risk opening and getting into the eyes of collection crews.

Failure to dispose of fireworks or ashes properly can result in unintentional fires.

"People cause more than 98% of all wildfires in Minnesota by debris burning, fireworks, campfires, and other activities. Being cautious and keeping safety top of mind are critical to preventing human-caused wildfires," the DNR said.

For the most up-to-date risk on burning restrictions, visit the DNR website here.

Visiting state parks and using off highway vehicles

If visiting Minnesota state parks and recreation areas, stay sky aware and enable weather notifications on your cell or bring a radio for areas without cell service. While the holiday weekend weather looks calm, there is a chance for storms on July 4. Also, be aware of bears in the areas.

The DNR is reminding visitors that fireworks are not allowed inside the park.

Those enjoying OHV should take safety precautions by dressing appropriately, staying on designated trails, and not drinking and driving.