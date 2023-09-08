Minnesota DFL leader hurt in alleged carjacking, assault in Minneapolis

DFL Second Vice Chairwoman Shivanthi Sathanandan said she was "violently carjacked" outside her north Minneapolis home earlier this week.

Sathanandan posted on Facebook on Sept. 6 stating the day before, she was attacked in her driveway by four "very young men" carrying guns. They allegedly beat her to the ground in front of her children, ages 4 and 7, while they screamed for help, and held their neighbors who tried to help them at gunpoint.

She shared a photo with her post showing her bloodied face, and said, "These criminals will not win. We need to take back our city."

Sathanandan says she suffered a broken leg, deep lacerations on her head, as well as bruises and cuts on her body.

The police report says Sathanandan's vehicle was later found abandoned.

The Minneapolis Police Department told FOX 9 on Friday there have been no arrests and the case is open and active, but it would not be commenting further except to say, "that MPD regularly collaborates with law enforcement partners throughout the region in efforts to identify and communicate any possible pattern or trend in crime that impacts the citizens we serve. This is true in the violent carjacking case of Shivanthi Sathanandan as well as for all other victims of crime across the region."