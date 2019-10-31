Minnesota DFL condemns GOP representative's 'fake news reporter' costume worn at elementary school event

article

The Minnesota DFL has condemned a GOP State Representative’s “fake news reporter” Halloween costume during a House Chamber event for elementary school students.

Rep. Jeremy Munson hosted 65 sixth graders from St. Clair Elementary school Thursday in the empty House of Representatives to have them debate a bill as an exercise, according to a Facebook post by Munson.

In the post, he is shown wearing a suit covered in the words “Fake News”, “Bogus”, “Nonsenese” and more.

“We didn’t want to leave you in the dark…so a #FakeNews reporter was on scene to capture the details,” Munson wrote in the post.

Upon seeing the post, the Minnesota DFL released a statement condemning Munson’s actions.

“It is crucial that we teach young Minnesotans about the importance of democracy, and part of those lessons must include the role a free and independent press plays in educating the American electorate and holding our leaders accountable,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin.

Martin went on to say that Munson was “Indoctrinating schoolchildren in the far-right conspiracy theory that our press regularly publishes ‘fake’ news,” calling it “not only wrong,” but “dangerous.”

“By attacking the press before a class of 6th graders, Rep. Jeremy Munson has done a serious disservice to the children of St. Clair Elementary School.”

Martin went on to call for Munson to apologize to the students, his constituents and his House colleagues for the “stunt” that was “beneath the dignity of his office.”